FIA Arrests Man for ‘Impersonating’ PM Shehbaz on Twitter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an individual who was accused of spreading misinformation by impersonating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter.

According to details, the FIA traced down the person who was using a Twitter account with the username @RameeRajaLive. He was held after he changed his user name to ‘Shahbaz Sharif’.

Speaking in this regard, Shehbaz Sharif’s Focal Person on Digital Media, Abu Bakar Umer, said that the arrested individual has confessed to his deeds.

The offender has been charged under section 16 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and 419 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the focal person added.

Dissent is welcome. Disinformation is not. Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people. He confessed it and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered. Law to take its course. pic.twitter.com/7XgPtG52Ol — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) May 23, 2022

The Twitter account with the username ‘RameeRajaLive’ had more than 30,000 followers as well as a blue tick, a badge given by Twitter to verified accounts only.

The person behind this account shared dozens of tweets regarding the federal government. However, the account has now been deactivated.