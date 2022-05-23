How Motive Manages to Create a Great Workplace Environment

A work environment can be liberating and ethical or it can be alienating and controlling. While applying for a new job, what most of us should focus on are the company values and culture that qualify it as a top employer to work for.

According to a Hay Group research, companies with highly engaged and happy employees outperform organizations by 54% in employee retention, 89% in customer satisfaction, and exceed fourfold in revenue growth.

Employees who feel welcome to express their authentic selves at work showcase higher levels of commitment to the organization and an ability to help others at tasks as well. This creates an environment of trust and respect across the organization.

Great companies not only try to meet their employees’ financial and professional development needs, but also attribute a significant amount of effort to their mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

With over 3,000+ employees worldwide and 1.8 million miles driven with their devices every month, Motive (formerly KeepTruckin) is an organization whose success speaks for itself.

Increased efficiency, lower cost of operations, 24/7 responsive customer support, and improved fleet safety make Motive the choice of many for standardizing their entire physical operations.

But what is it like on the inside, working at Motive?

Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses, across a wide range of industries including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, and more.

Motivated by the opportunity to impact and improve every facet of a trillion-dollar industry that touches everyone’s lives, Motive holds the honor of being recognized by Glassdoor as a ‘Best Place to Work’ in 2019.

Due to its exceptional work environment, the company has earned numerous accolades this year including Comparably’s Best Global Company Culture 2022, Forbes Best Start-Up Employers 2022, and Comparably’s Best Sales Team 2022 awards.

Committed to creating an environment where each and every employee feels comfortable being who they are at work, Motive honors and celebrates its employees and their various accomplishments within the organization.

Employees at Motive rank their perks and benefits higher than most, placing them in the top 25% of all similar-sized companies on Comparably.

To keep its employees motivated, Motive offers numerous employee benefits to its full-time workforce. The benefits included are health insurance, life insurance, work from home policy, and financial benefits, including a great retirement plan.

Motive ensures a healthy work-life balance among its staff by offering paid time off and vacation, access to Modern Health to focus on their mental well-being, and a monthly work from home allowance.

Expressing his delight at being a part of Motive, Farhan Tariq, Sales Manager at Motive, says, “I have worked for different companies in Australia and Pakistan, and never have I felt so valued and respected as an employee. I feel motivated and rewarded in my everyday life here.”

“Not only is there a good reward for what you do here, but you also get the opportunity to move your career forward. I started as an Account Executive and I was given the chance to excel in my career. None of your efforts are wasted. You get the recognition you deserve,” he adds.

Sana Khan, Associate Technical Recruiter at Motive, shares, “What I love about Motive is how our leadership provides a sense of ownership to all employees. We are given the creative liberty to adjust processes to achieve our goals.”

Motive CEO and Co-Founder Shoaib Makani was recognized as a Top 50 SaaS CEO, for 2021, by The Software Report. The top CEOs were acknowledged for their skill in cultivating a sound work environment that promotes fairness, diversity, and inclusion.

Diversity is a driving force of the culture Shoaib helped build when he and his co-founders, launched Motive (Formerly KeepTruckin) in 2013. Eight years later, the company’s culture remains rooted in the belief that “great people beget great companies.”

Motive is set on creating a company where the organization stands for something meaningful, the work is rewarding and the company adds value to the employees while allowing them to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Motive is set on creating a company where the organization stands for something meaningful, the work is rewarding and the company adds value to the employees while allowing them to maintain a healthy work-life balance.