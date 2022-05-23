Zalmi’s Javed Afridi Launches Global Talent Hunt Program for Overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi has announced the launch of global trials for the overseas Pakistanis with an aim to unearth new talent in cricket.

As per the announcement made by the Javed Afridi, the franchise will conduct trials at various locations including the UK, the USA, and Europe while selected players will be added to the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the upcoming edition of the PSL.

In his Twitter announcement, Afridi said, “Biggest by any private cricket franchise globally. Zalmi will conduct open cricket trials in the UK, Europe, and the USA this summer for all overseas Pakistanis. They will be part of Zalmi at PSL.”

Peshawar Zalmi, who won the second edition of PSL back in 2017, will also conduct trials for young cricketers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year under the ‘Kaun Banyga KP Ka Champion Program’.

The trials will begin after August across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the details of overseas trials will be released in the coming days. After trials, a tournament will also be held for all the districts.

The franchise has also decided to prepare pitches, provide cricket equipment, and a monthly stipend for young cricketers after the tournament.

Earlier this week, Javed Afridi had also offered to sponsor Sri Lanka Cricket to the “best of his capacity” as the island nation is passing through economic instability.