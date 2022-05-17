Peshawar Zalmi’s Owner Extends Financial Support for Sri Lanka Cricket in Crisis

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has offered financial support for Sri Lankan cricket amid the economic crisis. Pakistani businessman has expressed goodwill by extending sponsorship offer to help Sri Lankan cricket survive.

Sri Lankan cricket, just like everything else in the country, is in deep trouble due to economic and political crises. As Sri Lanka battles with financial issues, Javed Afridi has stepped up to help cricket survive in Sri Lanka.

Taking to his Twitter account, Javed Afridi proposed to sponsor Sri Lankan cricket as they try to retain international status despite challenging circumstances. Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wrote, “The people of Sri Lanka love cricket as dearly as we Pakistanis do but the current not-so-good situation must have hurt Lankans cricket fans. So I extend my full support to sponsor Sri Lanka Cricket in the best of my capacities to maintain their international status in the world cricket area.”

The people of Sri Lanka 🇱🇰love cricket as dearly as we Pakistanis do but the current not so good situation must’ve hurt Lankans cricket fans. So I extend my full support to sponsor @OfficialSLC in best of my capacities to maintain their international status in world cricket area. — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) May 14, 2022

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have always maintained cordial relations in cricket. The two countries helped each other revive home cricket after terrorism scares. Moreover, Pakistan has not canceled the upcoming tours of both men’s and women’s teams to Sri Lanka. Girls in Green are set to tour Sri Lanka in May while the Babar-led team will play two Test matches in July.