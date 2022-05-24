DreamsNex (DX) Trade Tower — A Name You Can Trust

DreamsNex is a place where your dreams could become a reality as it caters to all of your preferences and goals in the realm of luxury and refinement.

To provide a world-class lifestyle, DreamsNex offers the ultimate in luxury and perfection. Their projects are personalized to owners’ exact specifications, and they’re situated in some of the most desirable places in Bahria Town Karachi.

The architects at DreamsNex have thoughtfully created this company to accommodate the evolving property needs while also providing the most up-to-date amenities and services. With its creative use of cutting-edge technology, DreamsNex stands out.

Engineering, project management, and other technical specialists comprise the DreamsNex team. Every employee is dedicated to the company’s mission of delivering high-quality construction services while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

Introducing DX Trade Tower

DreamsNex has launched another groundbreaking project, the DX Trade Tower, which is being termed as one of the most impressive and incredible projects in the history of Bahria Town.

DX Trade Tower is designed by talented architects with the most attractive and sophisticated interior. It is an 18-story building that consists of offices from 4th to 18th floors, and will have a shopping plaza on the ground floor.

DX Trade Tower will provide a spacious and luxurious ambiance for its occupants to conduct their everyday business with convenient and direct access through a dedicated and secured entrance to the building.

DreamsNex Trade Tower is located at the main Jinnah Road, which is a prime location if you come straight from the main gate.

The building’s layout, infrastructure, and amenities all have an aesthetically pleasing design. The DreamsNex Trade Tower will revolutionize the office atmosphere by delivering the most opulent and visually stunning arrangement possible within the confines of the working space.

For use by commercial establishments, the DreamsNex Trade Tower has a space that is 500 square feet in size. On each floor, there will be enough room for six individual offices.

The DreamsNex Trade will be built with cutting-edge infrastructure with an incredibly skilled and experienced team assembled to soon begin the work on this project.

The price per square foot for the ground floor is PKR 10,000, while the price per square foot for the upper floors is PKR 13,000. High-performance glass will be used in the construction of the Dx Trade Tower for a robust and lasting design.

DX Trade Tower Payment Plan

DreamsNex is renowned for its high-quality construction including its services. The company is also known for providing its clients with an ideal payment plan that is uncomplicated and reliable.

There are various payment options for DX Trade Tower since the properties are of diverse sizes and situated on different floors.

DreamsNex offers an excellent 25-month payment plan for each of the property. Their clients have access to a wide variety of options from which they may choose the solutions that work best for them in a manner that is both easy and simple.

Against a 25% down payment (30% for ground floor), the buyer may opt for a property of their choice at the DX Trade Tower, the breakdown of which is as follows:

Size Price 1165.17 Sq feet PKR 34,955,100 1094.31 Sq feet PKR 32,829,300 770.29 Sq feet PKR 23,108,700 731.85 Sq feet PKR 21,955,500

The payment plan for floors 4 to 18 is given below that includes a 25% down payment.