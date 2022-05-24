Nayatel Partners with Sky Nine Developers to Fiberize PC Legacy, Ramada Plaza, and Best Western Hotels

Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd. has closed a deal with Sky Nine Developers to fiberize premium group of hotels, namely PC legacy, Best Western Hotel, and Ramada Plaza.

Apart from providing its internet, cable TV, and phone services, Nayatel has also partnered to offer Naya TV (IPTV solution) as well as Digital Signage Solution to the hotels that are in Bahria Town.

To enable an exceptional experience, Nayatel’s Naya TV – Pakistan’s first Live TV streaming service available on four different platforms – will allow hotel guests a better viewing experience during their stay.

Digital Signage Solution powered by Nayatel will aid the hotels in promoting and managing their content through digital screens. The hotel will be able to regulate automated check-ins, welcome messages, and in-room service TV displays through the solution.

Both Nayatel and Sky Nine Developers aim to take this partnership further with the latest innovative digital products Nayatel has to offer in its services portfolio.