Over 7 Dozen Buses Arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

The latest batch of 71 buses has arrived at Karachi port from China last night. According to a recent tweet from Sindh’s Minister for Transport, Sharjeel Memon, the buses will run on various routes throughout Karachi under the ‘People’s Bus Service’ banner.

Memon has set June 1 as a deadline for the rollout of people’s bus service on route-1, which spans between Malir and Merewether Tower. He issued these instructions to relevant officials during his meetings with National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) and Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited ( SIDCL) on Monday.

Memon ordered the quick mobilization of the People’s Bus Service and Abul Sattar Eidhi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to facilitate the masses. “I have given June 1 as the cut-off date for operation of People’s Bus Service and for Orange Line May, 30,” the minister stated.

He added that those who fail to ensure the completion of these projects will face strict legal action.