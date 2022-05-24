Petrol Supply Chain Disrupted in Punjab Due to Road Blockages

Oil Companies Advisory Council in a press release stated oil marketing companies are making fuel deliveries to the retail outlets, however, the deliveries are being hampered due to road blockades in the major cities of Punjab and may result in delayed deliveries to petrol pumps.

Oil Companies Advisory Council Tuesday confirmed the availability of sufficient stocks of fuel products in the country, including the depots in the Punjab region.

OCAC further expressed its concern regarding the prevalent situation of road blockades and the alleged speculation of low stocks circulating on the various forums and requested the public to avoid panic buying. There are ample stocks of mogas (petrol) and high-speed diesel (HSD) in the Punjab region and OMCs are making their best efforts to top up the retails outlets timely, despite the road blockages.

OCAC has also shared these concerns with the Chief Secretary of Punjab and requested the support of local administration for the safe and secure movement of tank lorries from respective depots to various petrol pumps across the province, till the situation normalizes.