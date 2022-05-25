Airlift Shuts Down Operations in Multiple Cities

In light of the significant downturn in global capital markets, Airlift is undertaking a strategic realignment to reduce the service area of operations and to increase focus on key areas that drive sustainability and profitability.

As a part of efforts to reduce the surface area, Airlift is pulling out of certain markets, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria, according to an official press release from the delivery service provider.

The statement read: “Additionally, the company is relocating 8-10 dark stores in our largest markets (Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad), which account for almost 90% of our revenue. The above efforts are a part of Airlift’s strategy to focus on building scale and profitability in markets with considerable scale and high order density”.

According to the company statement, Airlift is reducing headcount by 31 percent across all markets and limiting the number of categories on the platform. “The decision to part ways with talented teammates has been incredibly challenging for the company. For impacted teammates, Airlift stands committed to providing financial and placement support to help find new roles,” it added.

ALSO READ SECP to Launch Takaful Tech for Revolutionizing Islamic Insurance Sector

The above adaptations are an important step toward Airlift’s long-term vision of enabling self-empowerment and leveraging technology to offer customer-centric solutions. By reducing the breadth of our operations, Airlift seeks to achieve great depth in key areas and deliver stronger value to customers in our largest markets, the statement concluded.