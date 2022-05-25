Kia Suspends Bookings for Its Best Selling Cars Yet Again

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has stopped booking Kia Sportage, Picanto, and Carnival. The booking suspension for Carnival is due to the government’s recent ban on Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle imports.

Company dealerships have informed ProPakistani that Kia is still taking bookings for Sorento and Stonic. The notification did not include a reason behind the suspension or a resumption date but has highlighted that it is only temporary. However, Carnival’s booking suspension is indefinite as the government is yet to decide the fate of CBU imports.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC to Launch Locally Assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid With Affordable Price

This news comes shortly after Toyota Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) announcement to suspend bookings for all of its cars due to ‘rupee instability’. This is the second time Toyota IMC and Kia LMCL have suspended bookings within two months. Both companies haven’t shared a resumption timeline due to the unpredictability of the ongoing situation.

Industry sources say that all automakers are closely watching the current situation. They speculate that with PKR’s value hovering around Rs. 200, more car companies will suspend bookings for an indefinite period.