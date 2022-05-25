Rawalpindi Announces Another Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has announced the closure of the public and private educational institutions in the city on 26 May due to the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

In a notification issued by the office, the commissioner said that in the continuation of the previous order, the educational institutions are to remain closed on 26 May 2022.

This comes in the wake of PTI’s long march toward the federal capital.

The current demand of the members is the announcement of the date for general elections.

In other news, all universities in Islamabad have announced online classes for students on 26 May. The future course of action is yet to be announced, however, it is likely that universities will continue with online mode of education until the march comes to an end.