Telenor and LUMS Senior Management Consider Synergies

Telenor Pakistan leadership has met with senior officials from LUMS to strengthen linkages between the private and academic sectors.

The LUMS delegation, including Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, Shahid Hussain, Rector, and Nuzhat Kamran, Director of Advancement, met with CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan and his team to discuss partnerships for future collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

LUMS officials were briefed on the network’s ongoing work revolutionizing digital and financial sectors through innovative educational interventions that enhance the end-user experience with an eye on scaling technology.

Irfan Wahab Khan said, “Telenor Pakistan and LUMS share the ambition to create a stronger, more resilient digital society that thrives on inclusion. Collaboration between the industry and academia, such as applied research and data science, is key to pushing business innovation.”

“With research finding its way in the industry supported by data insights, this tie-up will pave the way for digitalization advancements that ultimately improve livelihoods and empower young minds to do more and be more,” he added.

Dr. Arshad Ahmad commented, “Telenor Pakistan has contributed to a strong digital ecosystem supporting tech startups. Advancements in health, fintech, and platform learning have resulted from improved connectivity and communication, even in the most challenging times. We look forward to forging stronger ties and achieving great goals with Telenor Pakistan.”

Telenor Pakistan has a history of collaboration within the country’s education sector, focusing on improving the state of digital education, such as its recent partnership with Orenda, Noon Academy, and Telenor Velocity’s onboarding of multiple ed-tech startups.

Discussions like this enable the kind of knowledge-sharing partnership that cannot be achieved through financial investments alone and is fundamental in building Pakistan’s human capital development.