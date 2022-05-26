17 FBR Officers Promoted to BS-18

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has promoted 17 BS-18 officers of Pakistan Customs Services as additional collectors in (BS-19) on a regular basis.

In this regard, FBR issued a notification on Thursday. The decision of promotion of these officers will with immediate effect.

The officers who have been promoted as additional collectors are Jamshed Ali Talpur, Nawabzada Kamran Khan Jogezai, Sabir Jamal, Tayyaba Bukhari, Zaheer Abbas, Zehra Tahir Naqvi, Shoukat Hayat, Ammar Ahmad Mir, Nausheen Riaz Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Aneeqa Afzal, Amna Naeem, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Rehan Akram, Palwasha Syed, Haleema Qasim, and Khansa Mahmood Chaudhry.

The officers who are already working in BS-19 on OPS/ acting charge basis will actualize their promotion against these posts. Posting and transfer orders of the remaining officers will be notified separately, and they shall actualize accordingly, the notification said.

The officers Zaheer Abbas and Ammar Ahmad Mir will actualize their promotions on return from deputation in the light of the Civil Servants Promotion (BPS-18 to BPS-21) Rules, 2019.

The officers who were drawing performance allowance prior to the issuance of this notification shall continue to draw the allowance on their promotion.