17-Year-Old Ayesha Stars as Pakistan Gets 2-0 Lead Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan women’s cricket team has thrashed the Sri Lankan team by 7 wickets in the second T20 International at Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi, and leads the three-match series 2-0.

While batting first, Sri Lankan opener, Chamari Athapaththu, lost her wicket early to Anam Amin when she was playing at 5. Oshadi Ranasinghe, who joined Hasini Perera at the crease, also failed to support her partner and lost her wicket to Nida Dar.

Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva managed to stay in the middle and managed a useful 34-run partnership, and then Harshitha Madavi and Nilakshi stitched together another 24 runs that helped Sri Lanka put 102 runs on the board.

Every Pakistani bowler took a wicket each but Tuba Hassan and Anam Amin remained impressive as they conceded 13 and 16 runs respectively.

In response to a target of 102, the Pakistani opening pair failed in building a partnership once again as Gull Feroza lost her wicket when the team was struggling at 5. Iram, who joined the opener, Muneeba, showed some resistance and scored 27 runs in partnership.

Ayesha Naseem, who was the top scorer in the match, added an unbeaten 70 runs along with Bismah Maroof who scored 22 off 29 balls and chase down the total in the 18th overs.

Sri Lankan bowlers, Achini Kulasuriya, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Inoka Ranaweera took one wicket each while Ayesha Naseem was awarded player of the match for her unbeaten knock of 45 off 31.

Both the teams will face each other in the last T20I of the series on Saturday while they will also play a three-match ODI series scheduled from June 1.