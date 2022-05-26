Pakistan and Azerbaijan to Enhance Cooperation in Labour, Employment

Pakistan and Republic of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of Labour, Employment and Social Protection at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population in Baku.

The MoU will promote and facilitate active relations between the two countries in the fields of labour, employment, and social protection. It will also help reinforce in development of mutually beneficial cooperation by sharing the practices of the parties.

The formation of a Joint Working Group to discuss issues related to Labour was also highlighted in the ceremony. Azerbaijan agreed to the proposal and stated that they would initiate the formation of a group from Azerbaijan’s side after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The signing of the MoU was decided in a meeting between Sajid Hussain Turi federal minister for overseas Pakistanis and the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Mr. Khazar Farhadov in the Ministry of overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on 10th May 2022.

In the meeting, both parties agreed to sign an MoU and enhance cooperation to expand the labour market and issues of mutual interest.