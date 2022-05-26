PIMS to Get Pakistan’s First Surgical Skill Lab

Pakistan’s first surgical skill laboratory is being established at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the 5th Rhinocon Conference by the Society of Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery on Wednesday, the Head of the ENT Department at PIMS, Professor Dr. Altaf Hussain, said that the laboratory is being set up on the hospital’s premises with the approval of its board of governors.

“The state-of-the-art lab will be meant for the education and teaching of medical students, teachers, and surgeons of all subspecialty fields,” he said.

ALSO READ Major Hike in Prices of Ghee and Cooking Oil Expected

Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain, who is also part of the Rhinocon Conference organizing committee, said that the moot will be held on 15 and 16 October at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

Dr. Altaf said that the moot will provide participants with the unique opportunity to enhance their knowledge of and update themselves with the latest advances in the field of rhinology and skull base surgery.

ALSO READ Govt Decides to Keep Islamabad’s Schools and Colleges Closed for Another Day

“The conference will have workshops, live surgery sessions, one-on-one interaction of participants with the operating faculty, symposium, panel discussions, lectures, interactive sessions, award sessions for residents and faculty, video and poster presentations for awards, and free paper and poster sessions,” he said.

Prof. Dr. Altaf said that the mega academic event would welcome guest speakers from within the country as well as from Europe, the UK, the USA, Iran, UAE, and Malaysia.

“It is very much expected that a huge number of senior professors, new emerging ENT specialists, and trainees from all over the country will attend the event,” he added.