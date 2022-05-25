Govt Decides to Keep Islamabad’s Schools and Colleges Closed for Another Day

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced to keep Islamabad’s educational institutes closed on 26 May due to political unrest in the federal capital.

In continuation of the notification issued on 24 May, the FDE has announced another holiday for all public schools working under it.

The notification further read that any further details in this regard will only be shared on official social media channels and FDE’s website.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Private Schools Association had already announced to keep schools closed on 25 and 26 May due to PTI’s long march towards Islamabad.

Office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has also notified a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on 26 May while the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has postponed all exams on Thursday as well.