Al-Haj Suspends Bookings for All Proton Cars

Al-Haj Automotive was struggling to cater to the rising demand for its cars up until early 2022. Recently, it got up to speed with the demand by starting local assembly of its cars, however, the ongoing economic instability and operational cost hikes have forced it to suspend bookings for Proton vehicles.

The company hasn’t announced the date for its resumption but it is likely to resume bookings by June 10, a dealership told ProPakistani. When asked about a possible price hike, the dealership said that it is not yet confirmed, but is possible.

This news comes shortly after Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced to suspend bookings for their cars due to ‘rupee instability’. Like Al-Haj Proton, Toyota IMC and Kia LMC also haven’t shared a resumption timeline due to the unpredictability of the economic situation.

Industry sources say that all automakers are closely watching the current situation. They speculate that with PKR’s value trudging close to Rs. 200, more automakers will suspend bookings for their cars until the situation normalizes.