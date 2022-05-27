Infinix Note 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 – Now Available to Order on Xpark and Daraz

Infinix is now taking orders for Note 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 available on Xpark and Daraz.

Delivering lightning-fast performance on a massive 6.67” true AMOLED display, the device is all set to take the stage by storm with its excellent user experience.

Infinix Note 12, with up to 13GB RAM (8GB physical + 5GB virtual) and 256GB internal storage is now available to order on Xpark and Daraz for Rs 39,999 along with a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds.

Offering an immense 6.7” FHD + true color AMOLED display, Infinix NOTE 12 is a treat for gamers and users who consume heavy content on their smartphones.

It also comes with an extended RAM of up to 13GB, i.e. 8GB built-in RAM and 5GB additional virtual RAM, which not only accelerates Note 12 G96’s performance but provides exceptional out-of-the-box multitasking performance.

Talking about the launch of Infinix Note 12, Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan, said, “Note 12 series is the embodiment of what makes the young generation different from the rest. Note 12 is for the ones who like to go on adventures, is into sports, keep an eye on the speed, and carry their own unique style.”

A triple camera setup comprising a 50MP ultra camera allows users to click high-resolution pictures even in the dark. Infinix Note 12 comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W super charger thus giving the users a much-needed relief from having to recharge their batteries even after minimal usage.

Featuring a sporty, ultra-sleek, and fresh outlook, Note 12 comes in several bright and vibrant colors. The users can choose any of the three – i.e. Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue – as per their taste.

Starting today, Infinix Note 12 G96 is available to order on Xpark and Daraz at a price of Rs. 39,999 along with a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds.