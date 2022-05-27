Pakistan Makes a Big Jump on Travel and Tourism Development Index

Pakistan has moved up six places on the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 published recently by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index includes 117 countries. The index ranks the countries based on the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism industry of each country.

According to the latest edition of the index titled “Rebuilding for a Sustainable and Resilient Future,” Pakistan has been ranked 83rd, which is up from 89th place in the index’s previous edition.

In the Asia-Pacific, Pakistan along with Vietnam and Indonesia have been designated as the best-performing nations. Vietnam has jumped to the 60th spot, which is up from the 52nd place. Indonesia has been ranked at the 32nd position, up from the 44th spot.

Overall, Japan has occupied the top spot on the latest edition of the index. Japan is followed by the US and Spain, which have been ranked second and third respectively.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 countries on the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021: