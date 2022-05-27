Rizwan Sets New Record in England’s T20 Blast on His Debut [Video]

Mohammad Rizwan became the highest scoring Pakistani batter on debut in T20 Blast history as he smashed 81 runs off 60 balls against Glamorgan.

Previously the record was held by flamboyant middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, who had scored 76 runs on debut for Leicestershire back in 2015.

Rizwan’s exceptional knock contained 6 fours and 3 sixes as he smashed the bowlers all over the park. While Rizwan was magnificent, he did not have much backing from the rest of the batting unit as they looked clueless in front of a solid performance by the Glamorgan bowlers.

Despite Rizwan’s best efforts, Sussex were unable to put a challenging total on board as they could only manage 150/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Glamorgan chased down the target comfortably as they won the match by 7 wickets with more than an over to spare.

Here are a few highlights:

At the end of the powerplay we're 54-2. ⚡ #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/Nk4XEFZpUm — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 26, 2022

The 29-year-old will represent Sussex in the next few matches before traveling back to Pakistan for their ODI series against the West Indies. Rizwan, along with other members of Pakistan’s white-ball squad that are currently taking part in the T20 Blast, is expected to join PCB’s training camp by the first week of June.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides is scheduled for 8, 10, and 12 June. Initially, the series was set to be played in Rawalpindi but it has now been shifted to Multan.