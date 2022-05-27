Zameen.com and Canal Valley Daska Organize Grand Family Property Gala

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise — recently organized a grand Family Property Gala in collaboration with Canal Valley Daska at Mughal Marquee Daska, District Sialkot.

The event was attended in great numbers by families and potential investors. Canal Valley is offering 5 – 10 marla plots for sale and the attendees of the Zameen Family Property Gala took this opportunity to get familiar with the lucrative investment opportunities presented by the project.

A range of entertainment activities was planned for families and children, including a magic show, puppet show, and face painting activity. Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Regional Sales Manager Arsalan Ahmed also addressed the ceremony and revealed that the commercial sector of canal valley had already been sold out while there were opportunities for investment in the residential sector. He added that canal valley was a great project for the people of Daska where they could avail premium housing facilities.

Zameen.com’s expert sales team was also present at the gala to guide the investors with real-time market insights and statistics to help them make informed decisions.