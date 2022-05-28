Pakistan’s Tax-to-GDP Dropped During PTI’s Term

By Zakir Ahmed | Published May 28, 2022 | 5:41 pm

Pakistan government earned only Rs. 36.423 trillion through tax revenue to meet the public expenditure of Rs. 72 trillion over the last ten years.

Despite having a large tax potential, the country was unable to raise its tax-to-GDP ratio to that of developing countries (15 percent of GDP).

According to a report compiled by ProPakistani based on various reports of the Ministry of Finance, the tax-to-GDP decreased during the three years of the ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure from 13 percent to 11.1 percent. The report shows that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio increased to 13 percent during the fiscal year 2017–18, the last fiscal year of the Pakistan Muslim League-N under prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Fiscal Year  

Tax Collection

 

  

% Of Tax-to-GDP

 
2020-21 Rs. 5273 billion 11.1%
2019-20 Rs. 4748 billion 11.4%
2018-19 Rs. 4473 billion 11.6%
2017-18 Rs. 4,467 billion 13.0%
2016-17 Rs. 3,969 billion 12.5%
2015-16 Rs. 3,660 billion 12.4%
2014-15 Rs. 3,018 billion 11.0%
2013-14 Rs. 2,564 billion 10.1%
2012-13 Rs. 2,199 billion 9.6%
2011-12 Rs. 2,052 billion 9.9%

 

