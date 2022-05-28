Pakistan’s Tax-to-GDP Dropped During PTI’s Term

Pakistan government earned only Rs. 36.423 trillion through tax revenue to meet the public expenditure of Rs. 72 trillion over the last ten years.
Despite having a large tax potential, the country was unable to raise its tax-to-GDP ratio to that of developing countries (15 percent of GDP).
According to a report compiled by ProPakistani based on various reports of the Ministry of Finance, the tax-to-GDP decreased during the three years of the ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure from 13 percent to 11.1 percent. The report shows that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio increased to 13 percent during the fiscal year 2017–18, the last fiscal year of the Pakistan Muslim League-N under prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
|Fiscal Year
|
Tax Collection
|
% Of Tax-to-GDP
|2020-21
|Rs. 5273 billion
|11.1%
|2019-20
|Rs. 4748 billion
|11.4%
|2018-19
|Rs. 4473 billion
|11.6%
|2017-18
|Rs. 4,467 billion
|13.0%
|2016-17
|Rs. 3,969 billion
|12.5%
|2015-16
|Rs. 3,660 billion
|12.4%
|2014-15
|Rs. 3,018 billion
|11.0%
|2013-14
|Rs. 2,564 billion
|10.1%
|2012-13
|Rs. 2,199 billion
|9.6%
|2011-12
|Rs. 2,052 billion
|9.9%