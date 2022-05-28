Punjab to Hold Special Training Program for IT and CS School Teachers

The Punjab government has announced to hold an 8-day training program for IT and Computer Science school teachers in all districts of the province. The training aims to equip them with 21st-century digital skills.

According to details, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), the Punjab government’s apex institution for in-service and pre-service training of public school teachers, will conduct the training.

ALSO READ GC University Approves a Huge Special Allowance for Employees

The training will commence on 30th May, Monday, and end on 6th June, Monday. During this period, the teachers will receive face-to-face training for three days and online training for five days.

In an official notification, DG QAED directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all District Education Authorities (DEAs) and District QAED Heads to ensure the participation of all IT and Computer Science teachers of their respective districts.

ALSO READ Oil Levy and GST on Petroleum Products Still Zero

Earlier this month, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) had decided to conduct an English language proficiency test for all primary school English teachers.

QAED will also hold this test. The test will be conducted in Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi on 12 and 19 June. SED Punjab will provide Rs. 1,000 to each teacher as a travel allowance as well.