GC University Approves a Huge Special Allowance for Employees

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has approved a new recruitment policy as well as a 25% special allowance for all of its employees from grades 1 to 19.

The developments emanated from a recent meeting of the GCU syndicate held with Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi in the chair. The meeting was also attended by all members of the syndicate.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 7 Display Details Leaked Months Before Launch

During the meeting, the members agreed to hold open bidding for the construction of a bank in GCU’s New Campus in Kala Shah Kaku. They also issued directions to invite bids as soon as possible to facilitate students.

The members also allowed the non-gazetted staff of the university to do extra work and receive a late sitting allowance against it. They also allowed faculty and staff to work on consultancy projects.

ALSO READ IFC to Invest $25 Million for Minority Stake in Khaadi

The members also approved increasing the research incentive in order to encourage its faculty to engage in more qualitative research to contribute positively to the development of the country.

Besides, the syndicate ratified all the decisions taken during the 26th meeting of the Academic Council as well as the 30th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee.