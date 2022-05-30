Finance Division Refuses to Pay Subject Allowance to FDE College Teachers

Teachers working at colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have not received subject allowance despite the announcement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) that MS and MPhil degrees now hold equal weightage.

Officials at the Finance Division have clarified that FDE college teachers holding MS degrees are ineligible to receive subject allowance because their degrees are not equal to MPhil.

ALSO READ HEC Announces Test Date for Law Graduate Admission Test 2022

Speaking in this regard, Prof. Javaid Iqbal Gondal, Finance Secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), said that FDE college teachers with MS degrees are facing a lot of difficulties due to the non-payment of subject allowance.

The Finance Secretary of FGCTA asked the Finance Division to clarify the rationale behind not recognizing MS degrees as being equal to MPhil degrees despite HEC’s announcement.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Board Announces New Matric Exam Dates

Earlier this month, FDE had issued directions to ensure the provision of free education to students of pre-1 to matric in government schools in Islamabad.

The FDE ordered all Area Education Officers (AEOs) and Head of Institutions to ensure that no student should be put under an additional financial burden that could hinder their academic progress.