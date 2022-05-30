HEC Announces Test Date for Law Graduate Admission Test 2022

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 30, 2022
LAT and Law-GAT Examinations | ProPakistani

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the date for the Law Graduate Admission Test (GAT). The Law GAT will be conducted on 3 July, Sunday, across the country.

It is a mandatory test for admissions in public and private sector universities and their affiliated institutions and colleges that are recognized by the HEC and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). The last date to apply for Law GAT is 15 June, Wednesday.

Applicants will be able to download their roll number slips from HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC) one week before the test. They will also be informed about test time and center through SMS as well as email.

They will be required to bring a print of the roll number slip, original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), and deposited fee receipt on the test day. Applicants failing to bring these documents will not be allowed to take the test.

HEC will conduct the Law GAT in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Quetta, Turbat, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

The commission has already announced the syllabus and pattern for Law GAT, which is mentioned below.

Division of Questions Marks Nature of Questions
Essay (either in English or Urdu 15 200 words maximum
Personal statement (either in English or Urdu) 10 200 words maximum
MCQs: English 20 Synonyms, antonym, prepositions
MCQs: General Knowledge 20
MCQs: Islamic Studies 10
MCQs: Pakistan Studies 10
MCQs: Urdu 10 Vocabulary
MCQs: Math 5 Basic math
Total marks 100
Passing marks 50

 



