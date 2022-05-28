Rawalpindi Board Announces New Matric Exam Dates

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced a revised schedule for the matric examinations that were postponed and canceled due to the recent uncertain political situation and leak respectively.

According to the official notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the postponed class 10th exam for Pakistan Studies will now be held on 11 June, Saturday. The paper will be conducted in two shifts; morning and evening.

The postponed class 9th exams for Persian, Geometrical and Technical Training, and Military Science will now be taken in the morning shift on 16 June, Thursday.

The postponed class 9th exams for Civics, Commercial Geography, and Al-Quran (Dars-e-Nizami) will now be held in the evening shift on 16 June, Thursday.

On the other hand, the canceled class 10th exams for Mathematics (Science Group) and General Mathematics (Arts Group) will be taken in the evening shift on 13 June, Monday.

The canceled 10th class exam for Chemistry will be held on 14 June, Tuesday, while the exams for Biology and Computer Science will be taken on 15 June, Wednesday. All of these three exams will be conducted in the morning shift.