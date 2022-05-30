Gwadar’s 300 MW Coal Power Plant to Start Generation from 2023

Gwadar’s longstanding electricity load-shedding woes will likely end by October 2023 after the completion of the 300 MW coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant.

An official source told the ProPakistani that the power plant will cater to the needs of nearly 150,000 local households by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar.

The power plant is one of the key energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is aimed at improving the reliability of the local power supply to resolve the power outages to aid in the current economic development and urban expansion in Gwadar.

All the major CPEC projects in Gwadar, including the Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, the China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port are expected to go a long way to bring about development in the region.