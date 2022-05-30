New MacBook Air with M2 Chip Could Launch Next Week

Apple is hosting its yearly WWDC 2022 event next week on June 6 where the Cupertino giant plans to announce the next major software updates for its products. We expect to hear official details on iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and more.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is likely to announce its next-generation MacBook Air with an M2 chip at the upcoming WWDC event. Rumors also predict to see Apple’s AR headset at this event, but Gurman believes it’s unlikely despite evidence of “realityOS” being spotted on Apple’s source code earlier this year.

The M2 MacBook Air, however, has been making rounds in rumors and leaks quite frequently lately. Gurman says that Apple has been planning to launch the redesigned laptop at the WWDC event, but supply chain issues have been making it difficult. These supply issues root in COVID-related closures in China.

However, according to developers, Apple employees have been using the next-gen MacBook Airs with their apps, which is a sign that it’s coming soon.

Other announcements in the event will include new features for iOS 16 such as an Always-On display for iPhone 14 Pro models and “social network-like functionality” in Messages.