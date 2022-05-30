Paul Stirling Eager to Rejoin Islamabad United

Irish opener, Paul Stirling, has expressed his desire to represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, stating that it was a fantastic experience on both occasions and that he would love to enjoy the hospitality again.

Stirling said, “I really enjoyed my time in PSL. Twice, I was there with Islamabad United and had a very good time on both occasions. Loved the place and love the hospitality, so hopefully, I will get back over there again.”

Stirling joined Islamabad United as a replacement player during the sixth edition and was re-signed by the franchise in the silver category the following season, where he proved to be a lethal opener alongside Alex Hales.

While expressing his gratitude for all of Islamabad United’s supporters, Stirling expressed that, they were fantastic and he always felt a strong sense of belonging among them. He said, “I’m hoping to join them (fans) sometime in the future.”

Stirling scored 187 runs in 5 innings including 2 fifties before he left the season midway due to the national duty after the first phase. He rejoined the franchise in the play-off against eventual winners Lahore Qalandars.

The opening batter also lauded the United skipper saying, “I know how good a cricketer he (Shadab Khan) is in all three facets of the game and his leadership as well. He’s a great overseas signing for Yorkshire. Hopefully, he won’t do well against us.”

In response to his devastating inning against Northamptonshire in his T20 Blast debut, the hard-hitter stated that he had no master plan of hitting a century in the debut game but it was nice to start the season with a century.