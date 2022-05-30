Special Technology Zones – A New Engine for Pakistan’s Economic Growth

By Dr. Mohammad Ali Mohammad

A Special Technology Zone (STZ) is a knowledge ecosystem designed on the triple helix model of innovation where the government offers special incentives to catalyze the development, promotion, and proliferation of the latest technologies.

It is a cluster where innovation is the primary driver of all core and peripheral activities. The enterprises and individuals working to develop and proliferate technologies are themselves immersed in a smart city lifestyle.

The government supports and incentivizes enterprises to help them to thrive and create wealth and avail opportunities for others at a fast pace. People and technology enterprises, from near and afar, are attracted to these ecosystems.

Gradually, the Zones expand beyond their originally intended boundaries and form townships and eventually cities. In this way, any given STZ helps the supporting government to ultimately execute a broader reform agenda and deliver socioeconomic progress to their constituents.

The Silicon Valley in California (USA) and Research Triangle Park in North Carolina (USA) are the earliest examples of such zones from the 1950s; however, at the time these were referred to as Research Parks and catalyzed by universities that hosted cutting edge technology firms.

The budding Asian economies wanted to emulate the model and therefore created the Zhongguancun Science Park (Z-Park) in Beijing (China), Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in Shenzhen (China), and Daedeok Innopolis in Daejeon (South Korea) in the 1970s.

The Asian zones were catalyzed by massive government intervention as their local academia and industry were not mature enough at the time. Examples of technology giants which emerged from such zones include Apple, Google, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Huawei, Lenovo, Baidu, Tencent, and Xiaomi.

These giants now boast revenues larger than many sovereign nations and human resource headcounts equivalent to many small cities. From the 2000s and onward, a new phenomenon was seen where entire zones were developed by private enterprises, such as the Samsung Digital City and the LG Science City (both in South Korea).

The intelligentsia in Pakistan had been discussing Industry-Academia collaboration for several decades; however, none of the proposed models provided a true and workable solution to harnessing local academia and industry for the broader socio-economic benefit of the country.

One of the reasons was that the solutions never really enabled industry, and in particular, the technology industry, to truly play their role in national development. The missing part was a specifically tailored and holistic incentives package.

Whereas the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) model provided the closest set of incentives, however, in the Pakistani context, the SEZs were far away from urban centers and academia. In other words, we can say that the needs of the technology sector and the SEZ model had a mismatch of the factors of production.

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Act 2021 has changed this mismatch – the industry has now been given the driving seat through unparalleled incentives and technology-specific programming in policy and systems development.

A true pivot, in letter and spirit, has taken place to shift the industry to the forefront in the triple helix. In support of all of this, the Authority STZA is the architect, the facilitator, as well as the regulator of the ecosystem.

STZA, in seven months since its Act, and approximately 17 months since its Ordinance, has not only obtained major incentives (10-year corporate tax and custom duty waivers, special forex provisions, subsidized land and utilities, and much more) but also created a system of rules, regulations, and other statutory provisions which will enable it to support the technology industry in a specialized way.

Relationships with other government agencies (OGAs) in all units of the federation and national and international support entities have also been forged.

Outreach to local and foreign technology entities has been fruitful and several technological giants have been engaged in discussions to enter the STZs, which will form anchors for other enterprises.

Applications for Zone Developer (ZD) and Zone Enterprise (ZE) licenses have been opened and a large number of applications have been received in diverse technological fields which will bring in sizeable investment and contribute to the strategic objectives of the Authority.

The strategic objectives include the transfer of technology, technology exports, import substitution, job creation, human capital development, R&D, and innovation. The details of licenses awarded and their respective impact will be covered in a future analysis.

As per initial assessments, a typical urban 100-acre zone is expected to attract the equivalent of USD 1 Bn of investments and generate an equivalent annual activity of USD 1.6 Bn for the GDP.

The quantum of investment estimated indicates that the country will attract 20 dollars of investment for each dollar invested in land, infrastructure, and connectivity. At the moment, the total area of all expected zones coming online in the near future is 1500 acres.

Utilizing the above conservative estimates, the overall technology investments in these zones could be equivalent to USD 15 Bn and economic activity equivalent to USD 24 Bn (> 6% of GDP) maturing in the next several years.

Given the current situation in the country, most of these investments are expected to be manifested from local sources as compared to foreign investments – indeed it is often the case that local investments in a transformative field form the catalyst for FDI.

The first Technology Zone to be established is the Islamabad Technopolis – a 140-acre zone in the Chak Shehzad locality of Islamabad. This zone will host universities, R&D centers, offices of science and technology support organizations, and housing societies.

CDA has provided a lot of support for improving access and electrification. NESPAK has been engaged for the master plan design and EPC supervision. Other private sector entities have completed various civil engineering studies, bylaws design, and related services.

The trunk infrastructure development as well as the land allocation process is about to commence soon. Since this process will take time until the ZDs can provide space and ZEs can begin their operations, the arrangements for ZE tenants in a central location in Islamabad have already been made.

The State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) of Pakistan applied to STZA for its New State Life Tower in Blue Area as a zone. This 300,000 sqft tower will house ZEs working in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Financial technologies, Electronics Design, Venture Capital management, and deployment, amongst others.

The facility will house an incubator and other ecosystem support facilities and form an excellent example of public-sector cooperation for national objectives.

Other STZs announced as a result of ZD applications include Lahore Technopolis in Lahore, Pakistan Digital City in Haripur, and the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) in Haripur.

PAF-IAST also happens to be the first university to apply for a ZD license and since then many others have applied. This represents a transformative aspect where numerous S&T universities can move their R&D towards technology transfer and commercialization.

Besides the five zones mentioned above, over a dozen other zones are presently under consideration across Pakistan and applications remain open for more.

The imagination of the private sector has already been captured and widespread interest has been received from software businesses, electronics assemblers, and manufacturers, defence technology firms, biotechnology and vaccine production units, and universities and colleges.

The ZDs have targeted the whole spectrum of technologies, from Artificial Intelligence to Marine Science, from Agricultural Technologies to Materials Engineering, from Biotechnologies to Electronics, and from Cyber Security to Renewables, to name a few. Commercial enterprises such as hotels, hospitals, and restaurants have also expressed their interest.

Many of STZA’s alliances and partnerships will lead to an influx of foreign technology companies. Mastercard and STZA have signed a Digital Country Partnership for cashless zones and digital payment solutions for SMEs.

Shorooq Partners, which is a MENAP-focused venture capital firm, and STZA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with plans to have a Pakistan-specific venture capital fund to support local entrepreneurs.

Through the President’s initiative of engaging the USA diaspora, STZA has actively attracted enterprises from the USA. Several agreements with Chinese associations such as Zhongguancun Belt & Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA) and Z-Park have paved the way for attracting Chinese technology companies to Pakistan.

Similarly, Russian technology enterprises will be attracted via the MoU with Skolkovo Technology Park. Many organizations and tech enterprises in numerous other countries have been engaged similarly and several Ambassadors and missions have visited STZA for technology cooperation.

All of the aspects mentioned above represent a watershed opportunity for the country to accelerate its scientific and technological development. As the national rollout of zones progresses and technology enterprises begin entering and operating from the zones, the impact of the STZA initiative will become visible.

And this impact will not be restricted to one technology vertical or a particular subject, rather it will be across the entire spectrum of technologies and synergistic by its very design. The Authority is designed to lay down the foundations of a knowledge economy and spur an innovation economy.

Dr. Mohammad Ali Mohammad works at the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in the capacity of Director (Research & Market Intelligence). He specializes in technology research and policy studies and is one of the contributors to the National STI Policy 2022.