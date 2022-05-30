Track and Trace System Improved Sindh’s Sugar Production by 46%: FBR

The implementation of the Track and Trace system in the sugar sector showed that the production of sugar in Sindh during 2021-22 has grown by 46 percent as compared to its growth in 2020-21.

Sources told ProPakistani that the production during the season ended in March 2022 and was recorded at 7.8 million metric tons (MMT) as compared to 5.52 MMT in 2020-21, indicating a growth of 39 percent.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) noted the highest-ever production of sugar in Sindh — 2.29 MMT — during the crushing season of 2021-22, which was 1.56 MMT in 2020-21, showing a growth of 46 percent.

Similarly, Sindh’s sugarcane production during the crushing season that ended in March was recorded at 22 MMT, which was 15 MMT in 2020-21, contributing the growth of 46 percent.

Sugar production in Punjab also grew by 37 percent to 5.13 MMT in 2021-22 as compared to 3.74 MMT in 2020-21.

The sources revealed that production in the province remained at 53 MMT during the crushing season of 2021-22 against 39 MMT in 2020-21, rendering 36 percent growth.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had a 31 percent production growth as it increased from 0.32 MMT in 2020-21 to 0.42 MMT in 2021-22.

Sugar production in KP during the crushing season grew by 38 percent to 4.10 MMT, which was three MMT in 2020-21.

The sources mentioned that the FBR has collected Rs. 55 billion in sales tax from sugar mills this year, which was Rs. 44 billion in the last fiscal year.

The Track & Trace System was a landmark initiative aimed at achieving much-needed improvements in the collection of sales tax and digitization in the four key sectors of the economy, including, cement, sugar, fertilizer, and tobacco.