Waggles Wins Hearts by Launching First-Of-Its-Kind Pet Food Donation Platform

Our love for animals has led us to initiate a program to care for our furry companions in need. #FeedWithLove is an initiative by Waggles to encourage acts of empathy, spread love and kindness, and remember our four-legged friends in need.

This program has been developed in collaboration with registered animal rescue shelters in Pakistan in order to create a holistic, meaningful, and sustainable donation platform that enriches the entire animal rescue ecosystem and society at large.

This initiative aims to speak of animal welfare at large, pet adoption from shelters, and feeding animals in shelter homes and rescue centers.

Donations can be made using the platform ‘donations.waggles.pk’ and all donations will be shipped directly to animal shelters of the donors’ choice!