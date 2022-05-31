Agha Steel and Saima Group Launch Pakistan’s First Eco-Friendly Green Housing Structure Project

Agha Steel Industries Limited, a leading steel manufacturing company, has signed an agreement with the Saima Group for the exclusive provision of Green Electric Arc Furnace Technology steel rebars to its first-of-a-kind Eco-Friendly Green Housing Structure Project ‘Saima Premium Residency’.

Saima Group is well-known in Pakistan’s real estate planning and development sector, having successfully delivered several mega projects for both residential and commercial to its customers.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Saima Group, Zeeshan Zaki, said, “We are very excited to launch Saima Premium Residency as Pakistan’s first Eco-Friendly Green Housing Structure project that shall be built exclusively with the finest and most technologically advanced rebars supplied by Agha Steel. In accordance with our long-term goal of transforming into an environmentally conscious organization, it is our aim to partner with firms that share our values to give sustainable developments for our future residents.”

He added, “We couldn’t have found a better partner than Agha Steel for providing steel for this visionary project as they are the only company in Pakistan that provides 100 percent refined quality steel by using green steel technologies.”

CEO Agha Steel, Hussain Agha, also shared his view at the signing ceremony. “We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Saima Group for providing steel to Pakistan’s First Eco-Friendly Green Structure Project. This is a great initiative by Saima Group, as the leaders of the industry must play a pivotal role to ensure a sustainable and greener future for our generations to come. This agreement is testament to our aligned visions and ambitions for a Greener Pakistan,” he said.

Agha Steel Industries led a Green Steel Revolution through the sustainability of its energy mix by installing a 2.25 MW solar power project and signing a term sheet with Engro Energy for Renewable Energy.

Agha also stated, “Our state-of-the-art plant utilizes scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology. By using recycled scrap for our raw material, we reduce the need for natural resources. Our CO2 Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption intensities are approximately seven times less than the global steel-making average, making the Green Arc Furnace Technology environmentally friendly”.