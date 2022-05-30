Sindh Allocates Rs. 1 Billion for Construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan

Karachi administration has earmarked over Rs. 1 billion for the construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, CM advisor Murtaza Wahab told the media earlier today.

ALSO READ Changan Teases Two New Cars for Pakistan

He highlighted that it will be a two-lane road stretching between Abdullah Girls college and Qalandari Chowk. The project entails the construction of a service road, drainage system, sewage network, and street lights along the main road.

Wahab also reviewed the carpeting of Baba-e-Urdu Road in the South District and the ongoing development on Rafiq Shahidi Road. “We believe in serving the people and will continue to do so,” he remarked.

Member Sindh Assembly Sadia Javed, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South District President Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Moazzam Qureshi, and other relevant figures also attended the occasion.

ALSO READ Suzuki Reveals Its Supercar Killer With a Hybrid Hayabusa Engine

Sindh administration is working to reform the road network of Karachi, which includes the construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, complete renovation of Baba-e-Urdu road, and Rafiq Shahidi road. Wahab said the administration is also planning to build new roads in the city to strengthen Karachi’s road network.