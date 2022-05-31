Carrefour Celebrates Cool Summer Sale

Carrefour, fully owned and operated by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has launched a surprise-themed mega sale to make this summer cooler and more exciting amidst rising temperatures.

Customers can escape the scorching heatwave by shopping in a chilled and expansive environment at ten Carrefour stores across Pakistan and can also avail amazing summer offers online via Carrefour’s website or mobile application.

As per the forecast, the country’s weather is expected to stay hot and dry throughout the month of June. The incredible discounts are geared towards the products that customers use on a daily basis to deal with the scorching summer heat.

This covers fresh foods, groceries, electronics, textiles, health, and homeware, as well as heavy household appliances like refrigerators, water coolers, and air conditioners. Special cashback offers are also applicable online to make shopping more rewarding and convenient.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan, said, “Carrefour Pakistan remains committed to supporting our surrounding communities by delivering unbeatable value through every experience, year-round. With temperatures soaring, we are excited to offer an assortment of special deals that will make this summer more exciting and enjoyable for everyone.”

“We have worked closely with our sales team to identify our customer’s favorite products during hotter months so that we can ensure the very best value in terms of quality, price, and selection,” he added.

The mega sale will be available at all Carrefour stores in Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Islamabad throughout the season.

In addition to the convenience of in-store shopping, Carrefour also offers its delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app and customers can use MyClub to gain instant discounts, earn and redeem points, and to better serve its customers.

