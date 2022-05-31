Islamabad Police to Intensify Action Against One Way Traffic Violators

One-way traffic violation has become a common cause of traffic jams and accidents in twin cities. Hence, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is expediting action against one-way traffic violations to ensure pedestrian and motorist safety.

The department has formed a special squad to address the issue on instructions from Senior Superintendent (SSP) ITP, Mustafa Tanveer. The team will monitor all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, and Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Gets a Manual Car Driving Simulator for Students

SSP has also issued special orders to Zonal Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) to assume a stern stance against the lawbreakers. ITP has initiated a special drive regarding the hazards of one-way and other traffic violations. ITP Radio FM 92.4 is broadcasting messages to sensitize the public about the dangers of violating traffic rules as a part of the campaign.

Authorities have been instructed to warn the offenders and take strict action against those who do not comply despite the warnings.