Islamabad Traffic Police Gets a Manual Car Driving Simulator for Students

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised an ingenious upgrade for its driving school. The department has integrated manual car driving simulators to facilitate those learning to drive for the first time.

ALSO READ Suzuki Reveals Its Supercar Killer With a Hybrid Hayabusa Engine

ITP has procured 10 simulators for its driving school to instruct multiple students at a time. The simulators contain all the accessories of a manual car to offer the students a realistic driving experience.

The department believes that this facility will be greatly beneficial to both, itself and the students. It stated that the simulator will help equip novice drivers with all the basics before they reach the roads.

Furthermore, the simulator will allow students to learn the technicalities of driving in a safe and controlled setting. This will eliminate the risk of new drivers getting into accidents during their learning phase. It will also address concerns pertaining to the wear and tear of ITP’s cars that used to serve as learning tools for novice drivers.

ALSO READ Honda Bikes Get Another Massive Price Increase

The department has installed all simulators in their Faizabad office, which is a central location for the dwellers of twin cities.