OGRA Announces Reduction in LPG Prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs. 13 per kg.

According to the notification issued today, the price of a LPG domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 155. It will now be sold for Rs. 2,581.35 under the new prices, which include the sale of a commercial cylinder for Rs. 9,931.65.

Commenting on the issue, Chairman LPG Distributors Association Pakistan, Irfan Khokhar, said that LPG prices are 45 percent cheaper than petrol and diesel at the current rates.

He stated that if the government focusses on the sector, the LPG prices can be reduced further by 60 to 65 percent.