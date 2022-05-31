FBR Posts Officers at Directorate General of DNFBPs Under FATF Requirement

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has posted five additional Directors and three Assistant Directors to different offices of the Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBPs) in compliance with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

‘DNFBP’ is a classification used by the FATF to denote non-financial sector business that poses a money-laundering and terrorism financing threat. It recommended that the DNFBPs be subject to the same risk-based Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance regulations as banks and other financial institutions. These regulations include transaction monitoring, reporting, and record-keeping obligations.

Real estate developers and agents, precious metal and stone dealers, law firms, notary firms and other independent legal businesses, accounting firms, audit firms, and also company service providers fall under the jurisdiction of DNFBPs. These sectors usually carry out transactions of billions of rupees with a customer without maintaining the record there. Therefore, these professions have been associated with money laundering and terrorism financing.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, Additional Director Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Islamabad, Riaz Muhammad, has been appointed as Additional Director DNFBPs. Additional Commissioner Regional Tax Office I Karachi, Dr. Farzana Altaf, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director in the DNFBPs, Karachi. Additional Director Directorate of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue) Lahore, Saima Munawar, has been transferred as Additional Director of DNFBPs, Lahore.

Two BS-19 officers of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) have also been posted as Additional Directors to the DNFBP offices.

According to the notification, the Additional Collector of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Lahore, Mateen Alam, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Director of the Directorate of DNFBPs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Also, the Additional Collector of the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Quetta, Aftab Ullah Shah, has been transferred as the Additional Director of the Directorate of DNFBPs, Quetta.

Three BS-17 officers of the Inland Revenue Service were also posted as Additional Directors to different DNFBP offices.

Assistant Commissioner Corporate Tax Office Lahore, Khadija Shakeel, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director at the DNFBP office in Lahore. Assistant Commissioner (Prob) Regional Tax Office Islamabad, Aimen Arshad, has been transferred as Assistant Director to the DNFBP’s office in Islamabad. Assistant Commissioner IR Regional Tax Office II Karachi, Naveed Ali, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director at the DNFBP office in Karachi.

The officers who have been drawing performance allowance prior to the issuance of this notification will continue the same at their new places of posting.

The FBR also mentioned that the above-mentioned officers are requested to send charge assumptions to it immediately after their assumptions of charge for recordkeeping and further necessary action.