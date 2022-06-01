All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 [Leak]

Soon after a detailed leak on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we now have the entire spec sheet for the Z Flip 4 as well. We also know that the phone will look almost the same as last year thanks to renders shared by the one and only OnLeaks.

The specs, however, were shared by Yogesh Brar once again.

Here is all we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 so far.

According to the popular tipster, the Z Flip 4 will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the front with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, just like last year. The outer display, however, is slightly bigger at 2.1-inches.

The phone’s chipset will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The phone will boot Android 12 OS with One UI 4 out of the box.

The main camera setup will remain unchanged with two 12MP shooters with wide and ultrawide lenses. It will likely be capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording still. The punch-hole selfie camera will also be the same 10MP snapper. The battery department will get an upgrade to 3,700 mAh (up from 3300 mAh) with 25W fast charging (up from 15W) and 10W wireless charging.

All in all, the Z Flip 4 appears to be only a small upgrade over the Z Flip 3, just like the Z Fold 4.