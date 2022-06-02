Pakistan Single Window Signs Agreements for Technical Education and Training

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Trade Foresight (TF), and Trioca Ventures Private Limited (TVPL) for collaboration on training and capacity building of traders and other stakeholders.

This will enable the traders and stakeholders to use the single-window system and benefit from its different features. The partnership is also aimed at providing training and technical skills to various groups of PSW users, including Pakistan’s traders; government officials; businesses; entrepreneurs; and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), focusing specifically on women-led ventures and intends to connect more Pakistani businesses to the international supply chain.

As per the agreement reached, PSW and TF will collaborate on designing, developing, and delivering training programs using blended learning methodologies. TVPL will provide support in developing and monitoring the program’s key performance indicators and promptly communicate any deficiencies and deviations in program implementation.

The MoU marks the first collaboration between the PSW and a private sector firm and is expected to extend the PSW’s reach for training and capacity-building initiatives to a diverse group of stakeholders across various cities. It builds on the PSW leadership’s vision to leverage the private sector’s expertise and resources for better service delivery to the users.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO PSW, Syed Aftab Haider, remarked, “We are excited to have entered into our first partnership arrangement with any private sector company. At PSW, we have always believed in public and private sector collaboration for maximizing PSW offering to the general public and hope this MoU will pave the way for a deeper, more impactful engagement with other stakeholders”.

“[The] PSW is currently also exploring the idea of developing a trade knowledge management portal to provide interactive learning modules, certifications, and accredited programs for trainers and other PSW users who may want to have a deeper understanding of trade-related issues. This will be beside the PSW Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP) that provides a single access point for all import, export, and transit-related information,” he explained.

Haider continued, “Encouraged by the successful launch of TIPP, we would like to take it further and provide all trade-related training courses, certifications, and other knowledge products on the PSW platform for the benefit of all stakeholders”.

Dr. Ehsan of Trade Foresight commented, “We are honored to be the first private company supporting the launch of PSW and TIPP across Pakistan. Initiatives like these will help the entire Trade Ecosystem by reducing the complexity and duration of trade execution while ensuring transparency of the process”.