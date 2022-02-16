PSW Project Will Enhance Business Community’s Trust in Public Services: Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said that Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Project will enhance the trust of traders and the business community in public service delivery mechanism. He expressed these views while visiting the offices of the Pakistan Single Window for a briefing on the implementation systems.

Advertisement

CEO PSW, Mr. Aftab Haider, welcomed the FBR delegation and briefed them about the progress of the PSW program. A detailed presentation on the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP) that is scheduled to be launched in March 2022 in line with Pakistan’s commitment under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, was given to the FBR Chairman.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmed expressed his satisfaction with the implementation pace and resolved to extend full support to the PSW program. “FBR is very proud to be leading such groundbreaking initiatives that will transform trade, streamline export and import processes and enhance Pakistan’s connectivity to the global supply chain,” he added.

CEO PSW Aftab Haider stated during the briefing, “A major reason for non-compliance of traders with Customs and regulatory laws is their inability to access updated, authentic, and reliable information on the required compliances,” He further added, “The Trade Information Portal will overcome the existing information asymmetry and serve as a single repository of all import, export, and transit trade-related information for the guidance of the traders, clearing agents, government officials and other stakeholders.”

ALSO READ Pakistan Single Window Validates 21 Other Govt Agencies for Trade Information Portal

The Chairman FBR and the delegation were given a demonstration of the portal by the TIPP lead, Mr. Umair Mehmood, and shown various features developed for the guidance of overseas Pakistanis and investors. During the briefing, the Chairman FBR was also updated on the integration status of the commercial banks with the PSW platform for the elimination of the State Bank mandated electronic Form ‘E’ and Form ‘I.’ PSW has recently activated its ‘Trader Support Centre,’ providing 24/7 phone and email support to PSW users.

The Chairman FBR appreciated PSW for its continuous efforts in evolving as a national organization for supporting Pakistan’s traders. He said, “The fast-paced infrastructure development under PSW will enhance the trust of traders and the business community on public services.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Single Window to Help The Country Become an International Trade Hub: Tarin

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is an initiative of the Federal Government with a focus on transforming the trade and industry ecosystem. The program encompasses several aligned smaller initiatives to support PSW’s cause of transforming trade such as business processes re-engineering, integrated risk management, ports community systems, the introduction of new technology for trade management, data standardization and harmonization, and integrated tariff management system.