Simon Taufel Terms Pakistan-India Matches Most Difficult to Officiate

Former international umpire, Simon Taufel, has ranked Pakistan-India matches as the most difficult to officiate after Test cricket, claiming that the game between the arch-rivals gets the most eyeballs which is why umpires have to be extra vigilant.

Speaking in an interview, the former umpire said, “The India-Pakistan clashes came with added scrutiny and expectations because the game is being analyzed by all the armchair experts.”

The 51-year-old was regarded as one of the best umpires of his generation. He was named ICC Umpire of the year five times during his illustrious career. He also created an online accreditation course in order to train new umpires.

Taufel recalled the 2004 series when India toured Pakistan, saying that the teams’ presidential-level security forced umpires to be more vigilant, and he tried his best to focus on the task ahead during the entire series.

“You had people with machine guns guarding you and presidential-level security was assigned to the teams. You have to remain grounded as I tried my level best to focus on the task ahead and take things one ball at a time.”

Taufel praised Pakistani umpires, saying that Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar are very capable officials, but the question now is where the next generation of Pakistani umpires will come from.

“I know Ahsan Raza for a long while and he is a fantastic and a competent umpire. Aleem Dar, as well all know, is a record-holder and they are both fantastic. However, the concern now is to see where the future Pakistani umpires are going to come from,” he concluded.