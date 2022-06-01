Star Indian Batter Wishes Birthday to Mohammad Rizwan

Published Jun 1, 2022

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has received a heartfelt message from the Indian Test cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara, on his birthday. The right-handed batter celebrated his 30th birthday today.

Recently, both the cricketers made their debuts for Sussex in the same match in the English County Championship. Pujara, who was in a supreme form also stitched an important partnership with Rizwan in one of the matches.

On Rizwan’s birthday, the Indian batter didn’t forget to send a message to his Sussex teammate. To wish Rizwan, Pujara posted a photo of them in a Sussex jersey and wrote, “Happy birthday @iMRizwanPak! Have a fabulous year ahead.”

Last month, the wicket-keeper batter had also praised Pujara, saying, “He is a very nice and loving guy. And his concentration and focus too… If you get a chance to learn something, you should do it.”

Rizwan will be representing the national side in the three-match ODI series against West Indies scheduled on June 8, 10, and 12 in Multan. In the year 2021, he enjoyed a lot of success with the bat and was named men’s T20I player of the year.

On the other hand, Pujara has been recalled to the side for the one-off Test against England after scoring two double hundreds in five games. He was earlier dropped from the team for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

