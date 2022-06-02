This Guide Can Help Reduce Electricity Bills

Every home, individual, and family has a unique profile of using energy. For instance, a middle-class household uses a refrigerator, a washing machine, a television, laptops, air conditioners, mobile phones, and various kitchen appliances. As homes become more appliance-reliant, especially in the summers, one can expect an increase in the electricity bills.

Fortunately, there are several strategic ways to save significant money off your electricity bill every month without sacrificing any of your daily comforts.

Here are a few tips that will help you regulate the cost of electricity bills.

1. Turn Off and Unplug Unnecessary Appliances

Do plugged-in but turned off appliances use electricity? Yes, they do. Various electronic devices and appliances, such as televisions, toasters, chargers, and other gadgets, tend to consume electricity when plugged in but switched off. This phenomenon is known as ‘phantom load’ and leads to a waste of energy that increases the cost of electricity bills.

The best way to minimize phantom load is to unplug your appliances every night or when they are not in use. Although it can be inconvenient to unplug and plug devices now and then, but this can help you save money on your electricity bill.

2. Replace Incandescent Bulbs with LED Bulbs

Light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs reduce electricity use, save money, and minimize greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector. Although they are more expensive than incandescent bulbs, LEDs are considered more of a long-term investment.

If you replace one incandescent lightbulb with an LED bulb, you will save up to 60-70 percent of energy consumption. Also, LED bulbs tend to last more than conventional light bulbs. Thus, opting for LEDs helps you save energy and reduce electricity bills.

3. Usine Energy-efficient Appliances

Energy-efficient appliances optimize energy use to complete tasks while requiring less power. This is achieved by using different techniques such as optimal physical design or improving the appliance’s mechanism. Energy-efficient appliances use 30-50 percent less energy and also ease the burden on the environment.

Various appliances use specific techniques to work efficiently to save energy, and the less energy an appliance uses, the less it costs. Even though most energy-efficient appliances are expensive, buying them is a long-term investment as they can significantly lower your electricity bills.

4. Installing a Solar System to Reduce Electricity Bills

Installing a solar panel system is a long-term investment plan besides being profitable. The basic rule for saving through the solar system is ‘the more you generate, the less grid electricity you use, the more you save.’ Moreover, solar power in Pakistan has great potential as compared to other cold countries.

Solar panels primarily help you save money via the mechanism to generate free electricity using the sun.

Installation of the proper solar panel system can help you save 50 to 100 percent of your monthly electricity bill on average.

5. Smart Use of Electricity

The NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) has determined tariffs for peak and off-peak hours for electricity usage in Pakistan. During the peak hours (7 to 11 PM), it is advisable to use fewer high voltage appliances, especially washing machines, irons, water motors, and ACs, as the price of electricity is higher during these hours to lower the cost of your electricity bill.

Electricity is an essential part of modern life, used for lighting, heating, cooling, and operating various appliances, computers, electronics, and machinery. Needless to say, electricity has become an absolute necessity for comfortable living. Therefore, being aware of the energy shortfalls and their impact on the environment, using electricity wisely is necessary for everyone. Thus, the methods mentioned in this article help you conserve energy and reduce your electricity bills.