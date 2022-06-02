Xiaomi 12S Pro is Coming Soon [Leak]

Xiaomi 12s is not even out yet and we already have news on the Xiaomi 12s Pro. The phone has just been certified on China’s 3C certification website, adding further evidence that the 12S lineup is coming soon.

The listing shows that Xiaomi 12S Pro has been certified with model number 2207122MC and 67W fast charging. That’s the only information it reveals, but it acts as clear evidence that the Xiaomi 12S series is real and coming soon.

Xiaomi 12S Pro is expected to launch around the same time as the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. All three phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, but rumor has it that the 12S Pro will also have a Dimensity 9000 variant.

Reports have also pointed out a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP main camera, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It will boot Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Design-wise, it will likely look no different from the main Xiaomi 12 lineup.

As for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, it is expected to be the first Xiaomi phone to come with Leica branding with top-of-the-line specifications as always.