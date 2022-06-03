Govt Announces Flight Schedule for Hajj 2022

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced the schedule of flight operations for Hajj 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, a ministry’s spokesperson said that the first Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday, 6 June.

He said that over 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia via 106 Hajj flights, 42 of which will operate from Islamabad as part of the Road to Makkah project.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Board Announces Annual Date Sheet for Intermediate Exams

Hajj pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia via PIA, Air Blue, Serene Air, and Saudi Air flights under the government scheme.

The pilgrims will receive their flight information through the ministry’s website and SMS on their mobile numbers.

Furthermore, Hajj pilgrims would be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster dose along with a PCR test at least 72 hours before departure.

As many as 31,253 citizens will perform Hajj this year under the government scheme and 1,000 people on a special quota, the government announced on 15 May. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed a total of 81,132 Pakistanis to perform the holy pilgrimage this year.

ALSO READ Govt to Abolish 2% Additional Custom Duties On Palm Oil Imports

PIA Schedule

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will begin this year’s Hajj flight operations on 6 June.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the first Hajj flight will depart for Madinah from Islamabad on 6 June. PIA said the Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia would fly to Jeddah and Madinah.

“The national flag carrier will operate overall 400 pre and post-Hajj flights from 6 June to 13 August,” the PIA said in a statement.

Hajj Expenses

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs, Maulana Abdul Shakoor, said that the Hajj will cost Rs. 860,000 for pilgrims from the northern region, and Rs. 850,000 for pilgrims of the southern region.

He said that the accommodation in Makkah will cost Rs. 112,000, while in Madinah it will cost Rs. 38,000.