The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced the final date sheet for the annual intermediate examinations.

According to RBISE, the first paper for class 12 will be held on 18 June and the last paper will be held on 4 July. The first paper for class 11 will be held on 6 July and the last paper will be held on 26 July.

Here is the complete date sheet for the written annual inter exams: